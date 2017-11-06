Real Madrid hunting for Sergio Aguero?

London, November 6: Will Sergio Aguero, who became the Manchester City all time top scorer with his 178th goal, leave City in the coming transfer window in January?
Apparently, Real Madrid are tracking Manchester City star Aguero.
The Spanish champions are beginning to stutter this season and it is claimed they will dip into the market in January as a result, reports talksports.com
Madrid are said to still have money left over from the summer transfer window and now they are ready to splash the cash.
And, according to Le 10 Sport, Aguero is top of their January shopping list.
The Argentina international has been linked with a return to Spain in the past, but he is now seemingly settled in Manchester.
City too are expected to be very reluctant to letting Aguero leave for any price.