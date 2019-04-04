Real Madrid lead race for Benfica sensation Joao Felix

Bengaluru, April 4: Premier League duo Manchester City and Manchester United have reportedly fallen behind Spanish superpower Real Madrid in the race to sign Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix.
The Premier League sides tracked the highly-rated attacking midfielder all season but have not made any approach to the Portuguese club about his availability so far.
Manchester United want to add a playmaker to their ranks ahead of a title challenge next term while their rivals City are looking for a long-term successor to David Silva. Manchester City club director of football Txiki Bergiristain attending Benfica's Europa League win over Dinamo Zagreb last month.
Felix, 19, has been outstanding this season, chipping in with ten goals as the Eagles top the league on goal difference ahead of rivals Porto.
Several Premier League clubs have been scouting Felix for months, but their hesitancy to make a serious move has allowed Real Madrid and Juventus to jump in as the front-runners for his signature.
Only Liverpool in the Premier League have made their interest known in the gifted young playmaker with a £60m bid back in January but their offer was rejected by the Portuguese giants.
The Spanish giants, who have Zinedine Zidane back at the helm, are planning to spend this summer after a disastrous season that saw them humbled in the Champions League by Ajax and trail Barcelona by 12 points in La Liga.
Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has reportedly met with the Portuguese club's president Luis Filipe Vieira and super-agent Jorge Mendes who represents Felix.
However, any club who wants the youngster, who is contracted until 2023, may have to fork out more than his current £105million release clause.
Benfica are reportedly looking to offer Felix a new deal with a new release clause of £130m.