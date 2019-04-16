Football

Real Madrid open talks with West Ham wonderkid Declan Rice

By
West Ham United sensation Declan Rice
Bengaluru, April 16: Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that there will be a humoungous Real Madrid squad overhaul this summer with Eden Hazard and Declan Rice leading the his transfer wishlist.

The Los Blancos chief could have over £400million to spend this summer with a host of first-team regulars on their way out.

Zidane replaced Santiago Solari in March, after the Spaniard had taken over from Julen Lopetegui last summer. And it's thought the returning French boss demanded a huge chunk of cash to splash in his first transfer window back at the club.

Ahead of Monday's clash with Leganes, Zidane confirmed: "All my players are important and good, but we are going to make changes.

"Here there are many players that can bring in cash for the club.

"The changes will be made known at the end of the season. We will see what changes we make and which players we will change."

Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and Toni Kroos are just three massive names that are set to leave the Bernabeu this summer. But, the money Real Madrid recoup from the star trio will be heavily reinvested, with Chelsea star Hazard still the No.1 target.

Despite losing 2-0 to Liverpool, the Belgian was easily one of the best players on the pitch as his days at the Blues look numbered.

Meanwhile, the Madrid giants are shock front-runners to land West Ham defensive midfielder Rice with club officials in talks with the 19-year-old's family over a £40m deal.

Rice shone during his side’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday and has been the subject of recent transfer speculation after an impressive season under Manuel Pellegrini.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with Rice themselves, but reports claim that Real Madrid are in talks with the player’s family about a summer move to Spain.

Los Blancos have already completed their deal for Porto defender Eder Militao and are also likely to launch bids for French World Cup winning duo Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba.

Full Time: LGN 1 - 1 RMD
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 12:34 [IST]
