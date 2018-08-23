Football

Real Madrid opposes La Liga overseas plan

Written By: Sumedh Sengaonkar
Real Madrid has opposed the plan to have La Liga matches outside Spain
Kolkata, August 23: La Liga's ambitious plan to hold domestic matches abroad to spread their outreach might has hit a major roadblock with Real Madrid opposing the move.

La Liga signed a deal to play certain competitive matches across USA and Canada starting this season itself.

The plan is part of a 15-year partnership between La Liga and media company Relevent, which organises the International Champions Cup, to promote football in North America.

The plan will need approval from FIFA, US Soccer, and Concacaf before LaLiga can host league matches across the Atlantic.

However, according to radio station Cadena SER, Los Blancos are opposing the proposal.

The major problem for a club like Real is their massive fan base in the country and most importantly the city itself. Playing more than 6,000km away from home not only means adapting to the foreign conditions, but also will cause inconvenience to fans as they will have to travel long. This indirectly has an impact on fan loyalty at home turf, a risk Real are certainly not willing to take.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 12:14 [IST]
