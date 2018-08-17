Football

La Liga sign 15-year contract to host matches in United States

Written By: Sumedh Sengaonkar
A few matches of the La Liga could be played in North America this season itself (Picture for representation)
Bengaluru, August 17: In an attempt to promote the Spanish first division and football as a whole in the United States of America, La Liga signed a deal to play certain competitive matches across USA and Canada starting this season. It is the first time in La Liga history that first division matches will be played on overseas soil.

The plan is part of a 15-year partnership between La Liga and media company Relevent, which organises the International Champions Cup, to promote football in North America. A newly-formed organisation called La Liga North America is seeking to expand the reach of the Spanish top-flight and promote football culture beyond the established borders. Competitive La Liga fixtures are one of the unique propositions of this agreement with El Clasico (the game between Real Madrid and Barcelona) being a much sought after match on North American soil.

“This extraordinary joint venture is the next giant leap in growing soccer’s popularity in North America,” Stephen Ross, chairman and owner of Relevent, said in a statement released on La Liga’s official website.

“This unique relationship will create new opportunities for millions of North American soccer fans to experience the most passionate, exciting, and highest level of soccer in the world.”

La Liga president Javier Tebas called it a "ground-breaking agreement".

Javier Tebas said: “We’re devoted to growing the passion for soccer around the world.

"This ground-breaking agreement is certain to give a major impulse to the popularity of the beautiful game in the US and Canada.

“Relevent has filled stadiums across the US with the International Champions Cup, we’re thrilled to partner with them on a joint mission to grow soccer in North America.”

Tebas had previously even claimed that the most coveted El Clasico, between Real Madrid and Barcelona, would "never be played outside of Spain".

But a friendly between the two clubs was played in Miami in July 2017, as part of the International Champions Cup - the first time the fixture had been played outside Spain since 1991. Barcelona’s Spanish Super Cup victory was also played in Morocco, the first time it has been played outside Spain.

    Story first published: Friday, August 17, 2018, 9:59 [IST]
