Football
Real Madrid ready with plan to tackle Ronaldo exit

Ronaldo

Bengaluru, July 10: After the world record-smashing transfer of Neymar from Barcelona to Paris-Saint Germain, probably every club would be wary of any transfer possible for one of their top players. Real Madrid face an imminent departure of their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo who is heavily linked to Juventus, and reports suggesting that the deal could be even completed by the weekend. However, the club themselves have made a plan, or in fact three plans to tackle the departure of a person that defines Madrid.

Currently, Real Madrid have some players on top of their mind to take up the 'galactico’ role. Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Eden Hazard are all on the radar with their respective plans set in place.

As one would expect, Neymar is still Real Madrid’s top priority to land at the Bernabeu this season. But with Zidane no more at the helm, this isn’t the case with Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe is still on loan at Paris, with a blockbuster deal in place to make that permanent from AS Monaco. However, Real Madrid’s plan B is getting in SS Lazio’s Milinkovic-Savc over Plan C Eden Hazard.

The Chelsea man is not new to rumours linking him to Madrid. The Belgian has been in London for six years now, winning two Premier League titles, the Europa League and the FA Cup. And has been regularly linked to move at the Bernabeu from the past three transfer windows.

Hazard also recently told L'Equipe: "I might be interested in Real Madrid; they know what they have to do. I need a project. I still have a project at Chelsea, but if I have a good World Cup, things might be easier." Given the midfielder's performances in Russia, particularly against Brazil in the quarter-finals, Madrid and Florentino Pérez could come knocking.

Added to that is the fact that the Real Madrid president has a record of swooping after World Cups, which is precisely what he did to sign Keylor and James in 2014 after their impressive performances for Costa Rica and Colombia, respectively.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 14:20 [IST]
