Real Madrid to lodge last-ditch bid for Spurs star, a good deal?

By
Christian Eriksen

Kolkata, August 19: Spanish giants Real Madrid are prepared to play a waiting game in their pursuit of their long-term target Christian Eriksen by submitting a take it or leave it £60m offer to Spurs on the eve of the summer transfer deadline.

The 27-year-old Danish playmaker has been linked with a move to Real Madrid throughout the summer after declaring in June that he was keen to 'try something new’ following six seasons with Spurs.

The La Liga giants have been tracking the Denmark international since the end of last year after it became clear he was reluctant to sign a new contract at Spurs with his deal set to expire in 2020.

Zinedine Zidane had prioritised the signing of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba over Eriksen this summer, however, with the Frenchman set to stay at Old Trafford a move for the Spurs man is back on.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is known to be a very tough negotiator but in Eriksen's case, the north London club are surely on the backfoot considering that it is the last year of his contract with them. £60m is not a big money for someone of Eriksen's quality in these days when the market is so much inflated, but it is much better to accept that than losing him for free next summer. And, it is quite clear that the former Ajax man is determined not to sign a new deal.

Real Madrid midfield can bolster a lot with the signing of someone like Eriksen. Luka Modric is 33 now and there are very few players who can ideally replace him. Toni Kroos, on the other hand, has faced a major dip in form from the last season. The likes of Isco and James Rodriguez are clearly not rated highly by Zidane. So, someone of Eriksen's quality would walk into the midfield of the Los Blancos.

Spurs have signed Giovani Lo Celso this summer on loan with an option to buy him next summer and there is a possibility that he was signed as a replacement of Eriksen rather than upgrading the midfield Spurs have at their disposal. No club in the world would want to lose one of their best players for free and Spurs realise that. Real Madrid also know that and that is why they are playing the waiting game.

Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 14:18 [IST]
