Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Kylian Mbappe In, Jude Bellingham Out - Los Blancos announce Squad for La Liga opener By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Real Madrid have unveiled its eagerly awaited squad list for the La Liga season opener against Osasuna, scheduled for Tuesday (August 19) at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Under new head coach Xabi Alonso, the team is set to kick off the campaign with high expectations, marking Alonso's competitive debut after a stellar tenure at Bayer Leverkusen.

This lineup balances experience and youthful promise. The defensive line is anchored by the likes of Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, and Antonio Rüdiger, while midfield features the dynamic Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Dani Ceballos. Young prospects such as Arda Güler and newly extended Thiago Pitarch add depth to the squad. Up front, the attacking trio of Vinícius Jr., Kylian Mbappé, and Rodrygo promises significant firepower. Notably, newcomers like Huijsen and Mastantuono highlight Alonso's intention to integrate youth into the first team.

This squad comes on the heels of a transformative off-season. The departures of veteran Luka Modrić to AC Milan and Lucas Vázquez have created gaps in experience. Alonso, a former Real Madrid icon, will rely on his tactical acumen honed from an unbeaten double stint at Leverkusen to reshape the team. The inclusion of versatile players like Rodrygo, who thrived in Carlo Ancelotti's 4-3-1-2 formation last season, suggests a potential shift towards a flexible 4-3-3 to maximize attacking options.

Ahead of the clash, Real Madrid appears to be injury-free, with Courtois likely to start, supported by a strong defensive unit. Osasuna is expected to set up in a 4-4-2 formation, relying on forwards Chimy Ávila and Ante Budimir to counterattack. Historically, Real Madrid dominates this fixture with 18 wins in 25 encounters, though Osasuna's resilience could pose an early test to Alonso's strategies.

The match carries added significance as Madrid aims to bounce back from a second-place finish last season and reassert its dominance in the post-Ancelotti era. With Mbappé and Vinícius Jr. in scintillating form, a 2-0 victory for the home side looks probable, though Osasuna's fighting spirit might keep the scoreline close. All eyes will be on Alonso tonight as he unveils his vision for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid Squad

GK: Courtois, Lunin, Sergio Mestre,

DEF: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Carreras, Dejan Huijsen, Fran Garcia

MID: Valverde, Tchouaméni, Arda Güler, Dani Ceballos, Thiago Pitarch

FWD: Vinícius Jr., Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappé, Brahim Díaz, Gonzalo, Mastantuono