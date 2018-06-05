Rejoice Atletico fans! Griezmann may stay put at Madrid

Madrid, June 5: After being treated to European glory last month, Atletico Madrid will be rejoicing at the latest transfer rumor about their most favorite player. Rather a non-transfer rumor regarding Antoine Griezmann.
The Frenchman was almost set to join rivals Barcelona for a €100 million move with certain reports suggesting that a deal was already made before Griezmann played in the Europa League final.
Griezmann has told close friends he will reject a move to Barcelona and sign a new contract at Atletico Madrid. Barcelona were hoping to seal Griezmann’s deal before the World Cup, but it now seems that the transfer has taken a huge U-Turn. Atletico’s Europa League triumph is said to have had a massive impact on Griezmann with his faith in the team and players rising to new levels.
The France international is confident with more glory at the Wanda Metropolitano and under manager Diego Simone. Grabbing this opportunity, Atletico are also preparing a new deal that will include a massive release clause for Griezmann whilst also making him one of the highest paid footballer in world football.
However, this news means concern for Tottenham Hotspur. A recent report in Diario Sport claimed the Denmark international was the Catalan club’s alternative number one option, should they fail in their bid to lure Griezmann away from the Spanish capital Madrid. Spurs too have struggled to hold on to their top players, with Luka Modric and Gareth Bale being the top names to make a move away from the North London club.
The news of Griezmann staying put will have concerned Manchester United fans as well. The Red Devils were also one of the favorites to sign Griezmann this summer.
