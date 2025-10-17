Mohammed Shami would have been in Australia Squad if he was fit: BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar fuels contrasting Speculation

Football Results Don't Lie: Arne Slot Calls For Liverpool's Improvement Amidst Losing Streak Arne Slot emphasises the need for Liverpool to improve following a three-game losing streak. He highlights the importance of consistent performance as they prepare to face Manchester United. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 17, 2025, 18:26 [IST]



Liverpool are eager to break their losing streak as they face Manchester United on Sunday. Arne Slot, the manager, acknowledges that their recent results have not been favourable. Liverpool's season began well with late goals securing wins, but they faltered before the international break. They lost to Crystal Palace and Chelsea in the Premier League and Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Liverpool's attack has changed since last season. Alexander Isak is still searching for his first league goal, while Mohamed Salah hasn't matched his previous form despite scoring 13 times against United. Florian Wirtz has yet to score or assist, even though he has had nine shots and created 11 chances.

Slot emphasises the importance of consistency among top players. "What I like about top players is they don't do anything differently if they win three in a row," he said. "They prepare every game in the same way, whether they win or lose." He also noted that external focus on results is significant.

Conceding goals remains a concern for Liverpool. Slot pointed out that allowing four goals from set pieces is excessive for a competitive team. Last season, they relied on special moments from their front three and set-pieces against defensive teams. This season, those moments have been lacking.

Manchester United have also faced challenges this season. They have alternated between wins and losses in their last four league matches and haven't won away since March. Opta's expected points table suggests they should have more points than they've earned so far.

Slot recognises the significance of facing Manchester United. "I look forward to every single Premier League game, but maybe more the Man United one because I know how special it is," he stated. He believes United's start to the season has been better than their league position indicates.

Liverpool could find themselves four points behind the leaders by weekend's end if they don't improve quickly. Slot admits that results are crucial: "Results don't lie. If you lose three in a row, then you have to do better." He stresses the need for daily improvement to widen the gap between them and their opponents.

Slot highlighted narrow losses this season, often due to late penalties where VAR decisions were inconsistent. Despite these setbacks, he insists Liverpool shouldn't rely on such margins for success. The team must react positively to avoid further defeats and maintain competitiveness.

The upcoming match against Manchester United is crucial for Liverpool's aspirations this season. Both teams are eager to demonstrate their capabilities and secure vital points in what promises to be an intense encounter watched globally by football fans.