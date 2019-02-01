Liverpool players are nervous, says Man United great Ferdinand

Bengaluru, February 1: Former Manchester United defender turned pundit Rio Ferdinand senses a "nervousness" from Liverpool and claims there is evidence of a team "passing the buck" following the Reds' draw with Leicester City.
Jurgen Klopp's men had a great opportunity to extend their lead over Manchester City to seven points at the top of the Premier League, but were held at home by the Foxes despite starting the game really well with an early strike from Sadio Mane to give them the lead inside two minutes.
The Reds are still favourites to win the title this season, but Ferdinand believes Liverpool boss Klopp needs to have a chat with his players to settle their nerves.
The former Manchester United centre-back said on BT Sport: "The only slight worry I would have is I sense a nervousness and a team sitting there passing the buck at times.
"That is something Klopp will have to address. You don't want to see nerves at this stage, this is early."
Manchester City played the night before Liverpool, and were beaten 2-1 by relegation-threatened Newcastle at St James' Park.
It was a grat opportunity for the Reds to increase their lead at the top to seven points but they only managed to make it five.
There was also pressure on Liverpool to make the most of the opportunity to extend their advantage, but nerves and expectation apparently got the better of them.
"I think they looked nervous, Ferdinand added. "The crowd were nervous and it fed into the players. I think Klopp will address that in the coming days."
Klopp, however, insists there is no need for panic with a full 14 games remaining as Liverpool bid to win their first title in 29 years.
"We have to accept the result, which is no problem," said Klopp.
"We don't think we run through the league and beat everybody. We got a point. Not perfect but still good enough.