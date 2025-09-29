IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Final: Who Was India Supposed To Receive Trophy From Amid Mohsin Naqvi Boycott?

Football Rodri Misses Burnley Victory Due To Significant Knee Pain, Guardiola Confirms Pep Guardiola announced that Rodri missed the Burnley match due to knee pain. The midfielder's absence impacts Manchester City's performance significantly. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 23:06 [IST]

Rodri's absence was felt as Manchester City defeated Burnley in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola revealed that the midfielder missed the match due to knee pain. This setback comes just over a year after Rodri's anterior cruciate ligament injury, which kept him out for most of the 2024-25 season. Despite his recent return, he has been unable to play consistently.

Since joining Manchester City in July 2019, Rodri has missed 97 games across all competitions. His absence significantly impacts the team's performance. The Citizens' win rate drops to 58.8% without him, compared to 73% when he's available. Additionally, City concedes more goals on average when Rodri is not playing.

The Spanish international's importance is evident in City's defensive statistics. They concede an average of 0.8 goals per match with him and 1.1 without him. This highlights his crucial role in maintaining the team's defensive stability and overall success on the field.

Nico Gonzalez stepped up during City's victory over Burnley at Etihad Stadium, taking Rodri's place in midfield alongside Tijjani Reijnders and Phil Foden. Meanwhile, Rico Lewis filled the defensive midfield position during their EFL Cup win against Huddersfield Town.

Looking ahead, Manchester City faces Monaco in the Champions League on Wednesday. However, Guardiola remains uncertain about Rodri's availability for this crucial fixture. "I don't know yet, I don't know [about Rodri's fitness]," Guardiola stated regarding his potential return.

Rodri expressed his inability to play due to knee pain during training sessions. He said, "I'm not able to play. I have a lot of pain in my knee." Guardiola responded by acknowledging his player's condition: "If you cannot play, you cannot play."

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner has managed five appearances this season across all competitions, accumulating 331 minutes on the pitch. Four of these outings were starts, but he missed City's opening-day victory over Wolves and their recent triumph against Burnley.

As Manchester City prepares for their upcoming matches, they hope for Rodri's swift recovery and return to full fitness. His presence is vital for maintaining their winning momentum and achieving success in both domestic and European competitions.