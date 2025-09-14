Roma 0-1 Torino: Giovanni Simeone's Stunning Strike Halts Gasperini's Winning Start

Giovanni Simeone's stunning goal led Torino to a 1-0 victory over Roma, halting Gian Piero Gasperini's perfect start to the 2025-26 season. The match at Stadio Olimpico saw a quiet first half, but the second half came alive when Simeone scored with a brilliant curling shot against the flow of play. Despite dominating possession, Roma struggled to equalise.
This victory was significant for Torino as it ended their winless streak against Roma, having failed to secure a win in their previous eight encounters. Their last away triumph against Roma was back in January 2020. This defeat marked Roma's first home loss in Serie A since December, when they were defeated by an Atalanta side also managed by Gasperini.
Roma's attempts to level the score left them exposed defensively. Matias Soule had a speculative shot narrowly miss Torino's post. As they pushed forward, their defence became vulnerable, allowing Torino to test Mile Svilar in goal. The Serbian goalkeeper made several impressive saves to keep his team in the game.
Despite creating numerous chances, Roma couldn't convert their pressure into goals. Niccolo Pisilli's header was saved by Franco Israel, and Soule saw another effort go just wide in the final moments. With Juventus and Napoli both securing wins on Saturday, Roma now trails the Serie A leaders by three points.
Torino's victory was hard-earned as they managed only their second league win at Roma in their last 16 visits. Although Roma had 22 shots and an expected goals tally of 1.3, they couldn't break through Torino's defence. This result highlights Torino's resilience and ability to capitalise on key moments.
In conclusion, Simeone’s decisive strike not only secured three points for Torino but also highlighted areas where Roma needs improvement. Their inability to convert chances into goals cost them dearly against a well-organised Torino side that took full advantage of their opportunities.