Football

Roma mock Mark Wahlberg with hilarious 'routine'

By
Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg
Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg

Rome, September 14: Roma have detailed their daily social media "routine" after apparently being inspired by Ted and Transformers actor Mark Wahlberg and his bizarre workout regimen.

In a question-and-answer session with fans via Instagram, Wahlberg revealed he got up in the middle of the night to exercise as part of his preparation for a film role.

The Hollywood star's detailed schedule included half an hour for golf, regular snacks and cryo-chamber recovery before a mid-evening bedtime, with his plan going viral online.

And Serie A side Roma, known for their creative social media work, have now produced their own brilliant version, which includes setting aside time to honour club great Francesco Totti and poke fun at Manchester United.

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 3:50 [IST]
