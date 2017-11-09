Abramovich wants fans' favourite Drogba to replace Emenalo

London, November 9: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich could bring former star striker Didier Drogba back to Stamford Bridge as a replacement for Michael Emenalo, according to reports.
The Russian billionaire may also attempt to hire fellow Russian Leonid Slutsky should he fall out of favour at Hull City, it has been claimed.
The Telegraph report that Abramovich is to take a more hands-on role at Stamford Bridge since the departure of his close ally earlier this week.
And while current club chief Marina Granovskaia is expected to fulfil much of the duties Emenalo carried out, Blues legend Drogba could yet be brought back into the fold.
The former Chelsea striker joined American side Phoenix Rising as a player-owner earlier this year.
He plans to move into a sporting director role once leaving the pitch and is a firm favourite of Abramovich with the two said to still be "extremely close" to each other.
But Slutsky is reportedly another possibility, even though he is currently in charge of Championship strugglers Hull City.
The Telegraph claim there is "every chance" the 46-year-old could be offered "some kind" of role at Stamford Bridge if he were to be axed.
Abramovich is close to Slutsky and put the ex-Russia boss up in one of the Stamford Bridge hotels when he arrived in London.
He was also allowed access to Cobham to watch Chelsea's youth teams and reportedly "introduced to influential figures at English clubs.
Some Blues fans were yesterday united in their belief that Andrea Pirlo's retirement meant he was destined for a top job at Chelsea.
However, other reports claim Chelsea could absolve Emenalo's old role altogether. There are also some reports claiming that Frank Lampard could be brought to the club in a role as the Chelsea management tries to please the fans.