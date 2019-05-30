Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Romelu Lukaku agrees deal to join Inter Milan after talks in Italy

By
Romelu Lukaku agrees deal to join Inter Milan after talks in Italy

Bengaluru, May 30: Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku flew to Italy to hold talks with Inter Milan representatives and has reportedly agreed to a deal to join the Serie A giants after being told by the club officials that he is free to leave Old Trafford this summer but only if a right offer arrives.

United are set for a major summer shake-up under Solskjaer, with numerous first-team members expected to leave Old Trafford in the summer and it is believed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear he will not stand in Lukaku’s way should he seek regular first-team football this summer.

Lukaku might have been a manager’s favourite under Jose Mourinho, but it has been clear from Solskjaer that he fancies him as a second choice.

The Belgian forward has seen his position captured by Marcus Rashford since Solskjaer's appointment and rumours have been circulating that he could move to Serie A next season to Inter Milan, who reportedly will have the former Chelsea and Juventus boss Antonio Conte as next manager.

Conte tried to sign the 26-year-old Belgian during his Chelsea stint but eventually has had to settle with Alvaro Morata. But the Italian is expected to renew his interest in the player and some of the latest reports have backed up the claim suggesting the player and his agent already has finalised some personal terms with the Italian side.

Lukaku, reportedly, has agreed on a significant pay cut on his current deal at Manchester United in an order to finalise the deal, which would apparently see him earning €7.5m per year before bonuses, around €2.5m less than his current deal.

Although personal terms have been agreed, Inter are still yet to enter negotiations with United. The Red Devils are looking to recoup the £75million they paid Everton for the 26-year-old two years ago but Inter are not willing to spend more than £55million.

The Belgian all-time top-scorer has not handed in a formal transfer request yet but it looks like he is certainly considering his future elsewhere.

In his first campaign for the Red Devils, Lukaku managed 27 goals in all competition but had a disappointing season last term, netting just 15 goals in 45 games in all competitions, with his last strike in the Premier League came on March 2.

More ROMELU LUKAKU News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 1
May 30 2019, 03:00 PM
England
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 13:01 [IST]
Other articles published on May 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue