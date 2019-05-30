Romelu Lukaku agrees deal to join Inter Milan after talks in Italy

Bengaluru, May 30: Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku flew to Italy to hold talks with Inter Milan representatives and has reportedly agreed to a deal to join the Serie A giants after being told by the club officials that he is free to leave Old Trafford this summer but only if a right offer arrives.
United are set for a major summer shake-up under Solskjaer, with numerous first-team members expected to leave Old Trafford in the summer and it is believed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear he will not stand in Lukaku’s way should he seek regular first-team football this summer.
Lukaku might have been a manager’s favourite under Jose Mourinho, but it has been clear from Solskjaer that he fancies him as a second choice.
The Belgian forward has seen his position captured by Marcus Rashford since Solskjaer's appointment and rumours have been circulating that he could move to Serie A next season to Inter Milan, who reportedly will have the former Chelsea and Juventus boss Antonio Conte as next manager.
Conte tried to sign the 26-year-old Belgian during his Chelsea stint but eventually has had to settle with Alvaro Morata. But the Italian is expected to renew his interest in the player and some of the latest reports have backed up the claim suggesting the player and his agent already has finalised some personal terms with the Italian side.
Romelu Lukaku has agreed a five-year contract with Inter Milan worth €7.5m per year plus bonuses. Inter Milan will now negotiate with Manchester United to complete the deal. pic.twitter.com/dORo5ugLyk— Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) May 29, 2019
Lukaku, reportedly, has agreed on a significant pay cut on his current deal at Manchester United in an order to finalise the deal, which would apparently see him earning €7.5m per year before bonuses, around €2.5m less than his current deal.
Although personal terms have been agreed, Inter are still yet to enter negotiations with United. The Red Devils are looking to recoup the £75million they paid Everton for the 26-year-old two years ago but Inter are not willing to spend more than £55million.
The Belgian all-time top-scorer has not handed in a formal transfer request yet but it looks like he is certainly considering his future elsewhere.
In his first campaign for the Red Devils, Lukaku managed 27 goals in all competition but had a disappointing season last term, netting just 15 goals in 45 games in all competitions, with his last strike in the Premier League came on March 2.