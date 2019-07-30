Football
Lukaku offer 'fair and important', insists frustrated Inter chief Marotta

By Opta
Romelu Lukaku

Milan, July 30: Inter's offer for Romelu Lukaku was "fair and important," and they will not be forced into overpaying for the Manchester United striker, according to the Serie A side's CEO Giuseppe Marotta.

Lukaku has looked destined for the Old Trafford exit for much of the close season, with the striker's style of play seemingly not appealing to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Belgium international lost his place in the United team to Marcus Rashford last term after Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in December, leading to significant transfer speculation.

Antonio Conte has made no secret of his desire to land the former Everton star - who has not been involved in United's pre-season matches due to injury - and Marotta confirmed on Monday that a bid has been made.

But following rumours of United rejecting the offer and demanding £80million (€88m), Inter appear unprepared to pay huge sums.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Marotta said: "These days it is clear that the demands for players are really high in some cases, as for Lukaku.

"We have made an offer fair and important, respecting the player's value. We will monitor the situation, but I don't feel I want to lose balance.

"The transfer window is long this year. Operations are not rushed, as they have been in past years.

"We are careful to assess opportunities based on financial and economic capacities. We must, however, respect the parameters of Financial Fair Play.

"But we must seize opportunities. We are confident."

Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 2:40 [IST]
