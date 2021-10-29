Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez expecting twins

Manchester, October 29: Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins.
The couple confirmed the news on Thursday (October 28) via Instagram, saying: "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you."
The post was accompanied by a photo of the couple lying in bed with Ronaldo holding up a double ultrasound for the camera.
Georgina shares daughter Alana, three, with Ronaldo, who is also father to Cristiano Jnr, 11, and twins Eva and Mateo, four.
The footballer's eldest son, Cristiano Junior, was born in June 2010 to a surrogate.
Seven years later, in June 2017, Ronaldo became the father of twins Eva and Mateo in the same way. Alana Martina, born in November 2017, was the first child from his union with Rodriguez.
In 2017, Ronaldo told France Football that he wanted seven children.
Thursday's Instagram post had generated more than 16.7million likes just three hours after going live.
Ronaldo has scored six goals in nine appearances in all competitions since joining United for the second time, arriving from Juventus at the end of the recent transfer window.
However, United's overall form has suffered in recent weeks, the Red Devils winning just three and losing five of their past nine games.
Last Sunday's humiliating 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heads into the next match against Tottenham knowing another loss could spell the end of his time in charge.