Ronaldo to Juventus: Champions never tire of new challenges, says Pele

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Real Madrid after nine years
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Real Madrid after nine years

Madrid, July 11: Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to end a nine-year Real Madrid stay to sign for Juventus is the right move, according to Pele.

Ronaldo agreed a four-year deal with the Serie A champions to complete a €112million transfer from Madrid on Tuesday (July 10).

The Portugal captain said he wants to start a "new cycle" in his career at the age of 33, having won four Champions League titles in the past five years at Madrid.

And Pele, who spent 18 years at Santos before ending his career with New York Cosmos, understands Ronaldo's decision.

"Congratulations, Cristiano," the Brazil icon wrote on Twitter.

"It was hard to join another side after so long at Santos but it was the right move.

"Champions never tire of new challenges."

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 3:30 [IST]
