Football Ruben Amorim Asserts He Is Not Concerned About Losing His Job At Manchester United Ruben Amorim remains confident in his position as Manchester United manager, stating that his primary concern is winning games rather than job security. Despite criticism and a challenging season, he emphasises the importance of results over tactical doubts. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Ruben Amorim remains steadfast in his belief that his job at Manchester United is secure, despite the team's struggles. United currently sit 14th in the Premier League, with only two wins this season. As they prepare to face Sunderland at Old Trafford, Amorim's team aims for a third consecutive home victory, a feat not achieved since their eight-game winning streak earlier this year.

Amorim has consistently dismissed concerns about his future at the club. He reiterated this stance after Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher labelled his tenure a disaster. "The worst thing in this job is not winning games," Amorim stated. "That is the same feeling I had in Casa Pia when I lost in the third division in Portugal."

Criticism has been directed at Amorim's tactical choices, particularly his preference for a three-at-the-back formation. However, he insists that public opinion is swayed by results rather than tactics. He noted that even when using different formations, such as against Brentford, it often goes unnoticed if results are unfavourable.

The defeat to Brentford was Amorim's 200th top-flight game as a manager. Despite this milestone, he has lost more games with United (17) than during his time managing 167 Primeira Liga matches. The Opta supercomputer now suggests United have a 10.1% chance of relegation and only a 3.5% chance of finishing in the top four.

Saturday marks Amorim's 50th Premier League match with United. Notably, none of the previous five managers reached this milestone with a win on their 50th game. The focus remains on Amorim's starting XI and whether he will adjust his tactical approach amid ongoing criticism.

Amorim believes that winning changes perceptions about tactics and systems. "Imagine that we won the first game against Arsenal," he said, suggesting that victories would alter trust in the club's system and playing style. He emphasised that doubts arise from losses, affecting players' confidence and public opinion.

Amorim's Perspective on Team Dynamics

Amorim regularly communicates with players to explain team dynamics and strategies. He argues that it's not solely about formations but also about small details and gameplay style. "This team played in different systems for many years," he explained, addressing concerns over identity and ideas within the squad.

The Portuguese coach acknowledges fans' curiosity about potential success under different systems but stresses that without addressing certain issues, titles remain elusive regardless of formation changes.

Despite external opinions influencing players due to recent poor results, Amorim maintains confidence in his approach. "I guarantee you they are listening to you," he said regarding players absorbing public criticism while urging them to trust his vision based on extensive experience watching Manchester United games.

The upcoming match against Sunderland presents an opportunity for Amorim to demonstrate progress and alleviate mounting pressure from fans and pundits alike.