Rumour Has It: Barcelona determined to sign Liverpool's Salah

London, March 26: Barcelona have re-established themselves this term after a strong January transfer window.
Barca head coach Xavi, appointed in November, has overseen a major form reversal culminating in last week's 4-0 Clasico win.
The Blaugrana have their sights set on more additions as they continue to re-build after Lionel Messi's exit last year.
TOP STORY - BARCELONA SET SIGHTS ON SALAH
Barcelona boss Xavi is determined to land Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah , claims Mundo Deportivo.
The cash-strapped Catalans have switched their attention from the race for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.
Salah is yet to re-sign with Liverpool where he is out of contract in 2023.
Barcelona president Joan Laporta said he will not put the club at financial risk in order to sign Erling Haaland, per Fabrizio Romano for Mundo Deportivo.
ROUND-UP
- Liverpool will not pursue West Ham United's Declan Rice amid interest from several clubs in the England international midfielder, claims Football Insider.
- Leeds United has rejected a £29million bid from Barcelona for 25-year-old Brazilian winger Raphinha , whose release clause is set at £60million, according to Sport.
- Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka remains a transfer target for Roma head coach Jose Mourinho, per the Gazzetta dello Sport.
- According to the Daily Mail, Wolves and Portugal winger Pedro Neto is on Paris Saint-Germain's wanted list.