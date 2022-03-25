Rumour Has It: Barcelona plot sensational swoop for PSG's Real Madrid target Mbappe

London, March 24: Kylian Mbappe is expected to join Real Madrid upon the conclusion of his Paris Saint-Germain contract.
The 2018 World Cup winner has opted not to extend his PSG deal.
Los Blancos have long circled for Mbappe's signature, having come close to signing him in the off-season.
TOP STORY - BARCELONA PLOT SWOOP FOR REAL TARGET MBAPPE
Barcelona are plotting a sensational move to snap up Mbappe ahead of rivals Madrid, reports L'Equipe.
The 23-year-old PSG winger has been heavily linked with a move to Madrid upon the conclusion of his contract at season's end.
However, the report claims Barcelona view him as a more financially shrewd option than Erling Haaland, who could cost them up to €300million.
Transferts : le FC Barcelone se positionne pour Kylian Mbappé— L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) March 24, 2022
Alors que l'avenir de l'attaquant balance toujours entre le Real Madrid et le PSG, le club catalan est passé à l'action. Il part de loin, mais Kylian Mbappé n'a pas fermé la porte https://t.co/MM2QRNvyZq pic.twitter.com/0a72yyoBoi
ROUND-UP
- Barcelona have also joined the race to sign Leeds United's Brazil international Raphinha alongside Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich, according to the Mirror.
- Barcelona are also interested in Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski, claims SPORT. The same outlet have also linked the Blaugrana with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah , who is yet to extend at Anfield beyond his existing deal, which expires in 2023.
- The Sun claims that Bruno Fernandes will have his salary doubled with a new Manchester United deal in the works. The contract is understood to be a five-year deal.
- Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger has been offered a deal by Juventus, reports Sky Sports.