Rumour Has It: Dembele open to Barca exit amid United links, Bayern eye Hudson-Odoi

London, October 3: Could Ousmane Dembele be the solution for Manchester United?
Jadon Sancho has been United's number one target, but the Premier League giants have been unable to prise the Englishman from Borussia Dortmund.
Barca's Dembele is reportedly next on the list and believed to be open to swapping Spain for England.
TOP STORY – DEMBELE WEIGHING UP MAN UTD MOVE
Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is considering a transfer to Manchester United, according to Sport.
Dembele – struggling for game time at Camp Nou – has emerged as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho for United, who are trying to sign an attacker before the transfer window closes.
Barcelona dismiss Manchester United talks for Dembele
Initially linked with a loan move, ESPN claims United are prepared to pay €50million (£45m) for Dembele as Paul Pogba attempts to convince the Frenchman to make the move.
ROUND-UP
- Goal says Bayern Munich are trying to convince Chelsea to sanction Callum Hudson-Odoi's exit, initially on loan. Bayern previously tried to sign Hudson-Odoi and the Bundesliga champions have returned again, prepared to include an obligation to buy the 19-year-old winger in 2021.
- L'Equipe claims Real Madrid have entered the race for Lyon star Houssem Aouar. The Frenchman has been heavily linked to Arsenal, as well as Paris Saint-Germain.
- Lucas Torreira will undergo a medical on Saturday ahead of joining Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal, says Onda Cero.
- Diogo Dalot will join Milan from United on loan, reports Fabrizio Romano and Gianluca Di Marzio. Out of favour in Manchester, the Portuguese full-back had also been linked to Roma.
- According to the front pages of Saturday's Tuttosport, Corriere dello Sport and La Gazzetta dello Sport, Federico Chiesa is nearing a Fiorentina exit as he eyes Serie A champions Juventus. The Italian has also been linked to the likes of United, Inter and Chelsea.
- Napoli have submitted an offer to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko on loan, reports Fabrizio Romano. Hertha Berlin, PSG and Milan are also reportedly eyeing the Frenchman.