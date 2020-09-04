Rumour Has It: Messi considering Barcelona stay as saga continues

London, September 4: Lionel Messi could stay at Barcelona after all.
Messi, 33, sensationally asked to leave the La Liga giants after a tumultuous 2019-20 season, which ended without a trophy.
But the saga goes on – and it may conclude with Messi remaining at the club.
TOP STORY – MESSI CONSIDERING BARCELONA STAY
Messi is considering staying at Barcelona until the end of the upcoming season, according to Sport.
The Argentina star, who is contracted through until the end of June 2021, would begin negotiating with another club from January, the report says.
Messi has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, while Paris Saint-Germain, Inter and Juventus are also reportedly interested in the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.
The latest news comes as Marca reports Europe's top clubs have a tacit agreement to avoid aggressive tactics when it comes to transfers.
ROUND-UP
- Chelsea's spending spree looks one step closer to continuing. Sky Sports reports the Premier League giants have agreed a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Kai Havertz, paying £71.4million (€80m) plus £17.9m (€20m) in add-ons. Havertz is set to join the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva as arrivals at Stamford Bridge.
- Manchester United are not giving up on Jadon Sancho. The Daily Mail reports United are sorting out the salary and fees of intermediaries before making an official bid to Borussia Dortmund for Sancho. The Bundesliga club reportedly want £108m (€121m) for the England international.
- Barcelona are expecting to rebuild this close season. Cadena SER reports no offers have come in for Samuel Umtiti and the defender could be allowed to leave for free despite being contracted until 2023.
- Despite having a deal at Bayern Munich until next year, Javi Martinez could push for an exit. Goal reports the midfielder is keen to return to Athletic Bilbao, the club he left to join Bayern in 2012, and the Bundesliga side are prepared to negotiate a sale.
- Having struggled at West Ham, Felipe Anderson could be on the move. The Mirror reports the Brazilian has been offered to Arsenal on loan for £5m.