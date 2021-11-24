Rumour Has It: Newcastle still keen on €80m Juventus target Vlahovic

London, November 24: Emerging Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic has a long list of admirers.
The 21-year-old netted 21 Serie A goals last season.
Vlahovic scored a double in Fiorentina's 4-3 win over Milan last weekend too.
TOP STORY – NEWCASTLE STILL KEEN ON VLAHOVIC
Cashed-up Newcastle United will still pursue hot property forward Dusan Vlahovic despite Fiorentina's €80million (£67m) asking price according to Corriere Fiorentina.
The bottom-of-the-table Premier League club are determined to land the Serbian who has also attracted interest from Juventus.
Juventus want Vlahovic in January and are still front-runners to land the 21-year-old, who has already netted 12 goals this term.
Liverpool one of three Premier League clubs in transfer battle for £20m-rated Olympiacos wonderkidhttps://t.co/oAbGIJdbnU pic.twitter.com/XPX9joOyWY— The Sun Football (@TheSunFootball) November 24, 2021
ROUND-UP
- Sky Germany reports that Borussia Dortmund are preparing a new contract offer for Erling Haaland to keep him at the club, amid interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.
- Barcelona are considering moves for either of Chelsea pair Timo Werner or Hakim Ziyech as an alternative to Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling claims ESPN.
- Liverpool, Leicester City and Newcastle are all monitoring Olympiacos' 20-year-old midfielder Aguibou Camara reports The Sun.
- Milan have entered the pursuit to sign Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette claims Calciomercato. Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Newcastle are all interested.