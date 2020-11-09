Rumour Has It: Neymar wants new PSG deal, Pogba an alternative for Madrid

Paris, November 8: Neymar has tried, without success, to return to former club Barcelona in previous transfer windows.
The Brazil forward wanted to reunite with Lionel Messi.
Now, it seems Neymar is content in the French capital.
TOP STORY – NEYMAR HAPPY IN PARIS
Neymar wants to sign a new deal with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, according to Telefoot.
PSG superstar Neymar has long been linked with a return to Barcelona after leaving Camp Nou in a world-record Є222million transfer in 2017.
But Neymar – contracted until 2022 – is reportedly happy in Paris and is prepared to prolong his stay.
Neymar a fait savoir à Leonardo par l’intermédiaire de ses représentants qu’il voulait rester au PSG.— Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) November 8, 2020
Il a lui-même sondé des joueurs pour que l’équipe se renforce.
Favorables à une prolongation, les dirigeants parisiens n’ont pas formulé d’offre au brésilien pour l’instant.
ROUND-UP
- Manchester United star Paul Pogba has emerged as Real Madrid's alternative to Rennes sensation Eduardo Camavinga, reports Diario AS. Camavinga tops Madrid's midfield wish list following his exploits for Rennes and France. But with his transfer value continuing to rise, Madrid could turn to Pogba, who is reportedly available for €60m (£54m) in 2021. Camavinga has also been linked to PSG and United, while Pogba is reportedly being eyed by former club Juventus.
- Calciomercato claims PSG have joined Barca and Juve in the race to sign Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch.
- Bruno Fernandes could leave United if the Premier League giants continue to struggle for consistency, reports Fichajes.net. Madrid, Barca, Juve and Bayern Munich have been credited with interest in the Portugal international.
- Gazzetta dello Sport says Inter are eyeing Udinese star Rodrigo de Paul, who was previously linked with Leeds United.
- Juve are interested in Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, according to Tuttosport. Sassuolo will not sell the former Milan sensation for less than €40m.