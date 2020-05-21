Football
Rumour Has It: Real Madrid focus on Mane over Mbappe

By Dejan Kalinic
Sadio Mane
Real Madrid are reportedly focusing on Liverpool star Sadio Mane this close season.

London, May 21: With Kylian Mbappe seemingly out of reach for the time being, Real Madrid's focus has reportedly turned to Sadio Mane.

Liverpool star Mane has been linked with the La Liga giants previously, having starred in the Premier League.

With Madrid potentially waiting until next year to move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe, Mane could be a more immediate target.

TOP STORY – REAL MADRID FOCUS ON MANE OVER MBAPPE

Real Madrid are still thinking about Liverpool forward Mane, according to Le 10 Sport.

It says Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane sees Mane as an ideal signing this close season, with the club waiting until next year to target Mbappe, who is out of contract in 2022.

Mane has scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 26 Premier League games this season, which is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ROUND-UP

- Change is expected at Barcelona this close season. However, Sport reports the LaLiga giants are assuming that Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, Arthur and Ousmane Dembele – who have all been linked with moves away – will stay.

- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to be linked with a departure from Arsenal. Le 10 Sport reports Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for the forward.

- Jean-Clair Todibo is set for a permanent Barcelona exit. The cover of Sport says the defender, who is on loan at Schalke, will be their first sale with "good offers" from the Premier League. Barcelona are expecting more than €25million for the 20-year-old.

- Another player linked with a Camp Nou exit is Ivan Rakitic. But Mundo Deportivo reports the Croatia midfielder, who is contracted until 2021, wants to stay due to a good relationship with coach Quique Setien.

- Victor Moses' future is uncertain. The Sun reports the attacker is set to leave Inter, where he is on loan, because Chelsea want around €12m (£10.75m) for Moses. Moses has a deal until 2021 at Stamford Bridge.

FC Seoul fined by K League
Story first published: Thursday, May 21, 2020, 11:30 [IST]
