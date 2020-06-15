Rumour Has It: Sancho open to Man City return, Grealish has heart set on Man Utd move

London, June 15: Jadon Sancho has been linked to Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid among others.
Sancho is reportedly looking to leave Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.
But a reunion with former club Manchester City could be on the cards for the England international.
TOP STORY – SANCHO WILLING TO RE-JOIN CITY
Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is open to returning to Manchester City, according to The Sun.
Sancho is tipped to leave Dortmund at the end of the coronavirus-hit 2019-20 season amid strong links to Manchester United, as well as Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Rumour Has It: Liverpool lead Sancho race, Man Utd eye Lazio's Immobile
However, Sancho is believed to be willing to re-join City – the club he left for Dortmund in 2017.
ROUND-UP
- With uncertainty over Sancho, United could turn to Jack Grealish. The Daily Star says Aston Villa captain Grealish has his heart set on moving to Old Trafford.
- Tottenham want to sign Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Thiago Silva, reports The Sun. Silva is set to leave the Ligue 1 champions on a free transfer and Jose Mourinho is keen to bring the Brazil defender to Spurs. Arsenal and Everton are also eyeing the 35-year-old.
- Corriere della Sera says Gianluigi Donnarumma is ready to extend his contract with Milan, though the new deal could include a €60million release clause. The Italy international goalkeeper has previously been linked to the likes of Juventus, Madrid, PSG and United.
Tottenham out to beat Arsenal and Everton to Thiago Silvahttps://t.co/pxxQQTzLKY— The Sun Football(@TheSunFootball) June 14, 2020
- Roma star Lorenzo Pellegrini is committed to staying at the capital club despite reported interest from Juve, United and PSG, claims Sky Sport Italia and Tuttomercatoweb.
- Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, according to Cadena COPE. Atletico are determined to renew Partey's contract but the LaLiga side are resigned to losing the Ghana international – who has also been linked to United.