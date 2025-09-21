Football Ryan Gravenberch In Form Of His Life, Liverpool Skipper Van Dijk Praises Young Midfielder Virgil van Dijk commends Ryan Gravenberch for his exceptional performance in the Merseyside derby. The midfielder scored and assisted in Liverpool's victory over Everton. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 18:11 [IST]

Liverpool's captain, Virgil van Dijk, has praised Ryan Gravenberch for his outstanding form, urging him to maintain his momentum. Gravenberch was instrumental in Liverpool's 2-1 win against Everton in the Merseyside derby. He scored a remarkable volley and assisted Hugo Ekitike for the decisive goal. At 23 years and 127 days old, he became the youngest Liverpool player to score and assist in a Premier League Merseyside derby.

Gravenberch's performance this season has been impressive, with two goals in four Premier League matches for Liverpool. This is a significant improvement from his previous record of one goal in 63 appearances over two seasons. His progress has not gone unnoticed by Van Dijk, who commended his fellow Dutchman for his development since joining from Bayern Munich.

Van Dijk highlighted Gravenberch's importance to Liverpool's style of play. "Not just this season, he's been playing like that from the moment last season started. He's unbelievable. He's very important to the way we play," said Van Dijk. The captain often looks for Gravenberch during games, which benefits both players and the team as a whole.

Gravenberch was named the Premier League's Young Player of the Season last year as Liverpool clinched the title under Arne Slot. Despite a challenging first season at Anfield, he has shown remarkable growth and confidence on the field. Van Dijk expressed satisfaction with Gravenberch's hard work and dedication to improving his game.

Van Dijk acknowledged that Gravenberch's journey involved gaining confidence and understanding his role within the team. "During his first season here, he hardly played either. It's a mix of everything: getting confidence, progressing and improving as a player," Van Dijk noted. Playing at the highest level has contributed significantly to Gravenberch's development.

The expectations for Gravenberch remain high, with Van Dijk encouraging him to meet these demands consistently. "He's in incredible shape. He's in the form of his life," Van Dijk stated, emphasizing that maintaining this level is a challenge Gravenberch must embrace every few days.

Gravenberch’s transformation into a key player for Liverpool underscores his potential and dedication. As he continues to excel on the pitch, both fans and teammates are eager to see how far he can go in contributing to Liverpool’s success.