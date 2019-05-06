Mohamed Salah ruled out of Liverpool's clash with Barcelona

Bengaluru, May 6: Liverpool will be without key duo Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal against Barcelona, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.
Salah, Liverpool's leading scorer in all competitions this season, sustained a head injury in the Reds' 3-2 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday.
The Egypt forward had to be taken off on a stretcher in the 73rd minute, with his replacement Divock Origi scoring the winner 13 minutes later.
Mohamed Salah has been ruled out of #LFC's @ChampionsLeague semi-final second-leg tie with @FCBarcelona on Tuesday.https://t.co/X4c49voP55— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 6, 2019
Speaking ahead of Barca's trip to Anfield, Klopp confirmed Salah had suffered a concussion but will be fit for Sunday's decisive final-day Premier League clash against Wolves.
Firmino, meanwhile, missed the Newcastle clash with an ongoing groin problem, and had already been ruled out of the return leg as Liverpool look to overturn a 0-3 deficit.
The Brazil international may miss the rest of the season as evident from Klopp's statement.
"He will not be ready for Tuesday and the rest we'll see," the German had said.
Roberto Firmino will miss Tuesday’s game against Barcelona.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 4, 2019
An injury update from the boss. 👇
With Salah also missing, Firmino's absence is a big blow to Liverpool. The 27-year-old has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season, including four in the Champions League.
With their chances of progressing in Europe slim, Klopp's men may have just one game left after the meeting with Barca - at home to Wolves on a day when the Premier League title will be decided.
Kick off
Champions League second-leg semifinal
Wednesday, May 8
Liverpool vs Barcelona (Barcelona leads 3-0 after 1st leg)
12.30am IST at Anfield
Live on SONY Network
(With Omnisport inputs)