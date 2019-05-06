Football

Mohamed Salah ruled out of Liverpool's clash with Barcelona

By
Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah sustained a head injury against Newcastle United, and has been ruled out of Liverpool's Champions League clash with Barcelona.

Bengaluru, May 6: Liverpool will be without key duo Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal against Barcelona, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Salah, Liverpool's leading scorer in all competitions this season, sustained a head injury in the Reds' 3-2 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Egypt forward had to be taken off on a stretcher in the 73rd minute, with his replacement Divock Origi scoring the winner 13 minutes later.

Speaking ahead of Barca's trip to Anfield, Klopp confirmed Salah had suffered a concussion but will be fit for Sunday's decisive final-day Premier League clash against Wolves.

Firmino, meanwhile, missed the Newcastle clash with an ongoing groin problem, and had already been ruled out of the return leg as Liverpool look to overturn a 0-3 deficit.

The Brazil international may miss the rest of the season as evident from Klopp's statement.

"He will not be ready for Tuesday and the rest we'll see," the German had said.

With Salah also missing, Firmino's absence is a big blow to Liverpool. The 27-year-old has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season, including four in the Champions League.

With their chances of progressing in Europe slim, Klopp's men may have just one game left after the meeting with Barca - at home to Wolves on a day when the Premier League title will be decided.

Kick off

Champions League second-leg semifinal

Wednesday, May 8

Liverpool vs Barcelona (Barcelona leads 3-0 after 1st leg)

12.30am IST at Anfield

Live on SONY Network

(With Omnisport inputs)

    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 16:50 [IST]
