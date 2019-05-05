Football

Firmino ruled out of Barcelona clash

By Opta
Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino
Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino

Newcastle, May 5: Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino will miss the Champions League semi-final second leg against Barcelona on Tuesday (May 7) due to a muscle injury.

Firmino came on in the closing stages of his side's 3-0 defeat at Camp Nou in the first leg but was left out of the squad for the win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday (May 4).

The Brazil international may miss the rest of the season after manager Jurgen Klopp ruled the forward out of the meeting with Barca at Anfield.

"He will not be ready for Tuesday and the rest we will see," said the German after watching his side return to the top-flight summit.

Firmino's absence is a blow to Liverpool, who saw Mohamed Salah suffer a head injury during their vital 3-2 win at St James' Park.

The 27-year-old has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season, including four in the Champions League.

With their chances of progressing in Europe slim, Klopp's men may have just one game left after the meeting with Barca – at home to Wolves on a day when the Premier League title will be decided.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 5, 2019, 3:50 [IST]
