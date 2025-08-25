Football Gasperini Affirms Jadon Sancho Never Declined AS Roma's Transfer Proposal Amidst Ongoing Negotiations Gian Piero Gasperini has stated that Jadon Sancho did not formally reject AS Roma's offer. Despite stalled negotiations, the club remains hopeful of securing the winger from Manchester United. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 17:06 [IST]

Roma's pursuit of Jadon Sancho from Manchester United seemed to have hit a snag, but Gian Piero Gasperini clarified that the English player never outright rejected the club's offer. Despite Italian media reports suggesting otherwise, the coach confirmed that Sancho had not formally declined Roma's proposal. The Serie A team has been active in the transfer market, strengthening their attack with loan signings like Evan Ferguson and Leon Bailey.Roma finished fifth last season, securing a Europa League spot but missing out on the Champions League for the seventh year in a row. They have been busy enhancing their squad this summer. Gasperini addressed Sancho's situation after Roma's 1-0 win over Bologna, stating, "Sancho never said no to Roma. There are eight days left. This is a good team, anyway. As I said before, there's no end to the worst and the best."

Interest from Other Clubs

Frederic Massara, Roma's director of football, previously mentioned that negotiations were stalling due to Sancho's lack of motivation and unfavourable conditions. He stated, "At the moment, it is only a suggestion because it doesn't seem as if there are the right conditions and above all, the motivation to carry on these negotiations." This indicates that while interest exists, certain factors are hindering progress.With Sancho deemed surplus at Old Trafford, several clubs have reportedly shown interest in acquiring him. However, it remains uncertain if any deal will materialise before the transfer window closes. As discussions continue, both Roma and other potential suitors will need to assess their options carefully.Gasperini's comments highlight that while Sancho has not dismissed Roma's interest outright, various challenges remain in finalising any potential deal. With limited time left in the transfer window, clubs must act swiftly if they wish to secure his services for the upcoming season.