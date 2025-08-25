Gasperini Affirms Jadon Sancho Never Declined AS Roma's Transfer Proposal Amidst Ongoing Negotiations

Roma's pursuit of Jadon Sancho from Manchester United seemed to have hit a snag, but Gian Piero Gasperini clarified that the English player never outright rejected the club's offer. Despite Italian media reports suggesting otherwise, the coach confirmed that Sancho had not formally declined Roma's proposal. The Serie A team has been active in the transfer market, strengthening their attack with loan signings like Evan Ferguson and Leon Bailey.Roma finished fifth last season, securing a Europa League spot but missing out on the Champions League for the seventh year in a row. They have been busy enhancing their squad this summer. Gasperini addressed Sancho's situation after Roma's 1-0 win over Bologna, stating, "Sancho never said no to Roma. There are eight days left. This is a good team, anyway. As I said before, there's no end to the worst and the best."