Official: Sassuolo reel in Marlon from Barcelona

Rome, August 17: Sassuolo have signed Brazilian defender Marlon from Barcelona for a fee potentially rising to €12million.
The 22-year-old found opportunities limited at Camp Nou and was recalled halfway through a two-season loan spell with Nice in order to be moved on.
Though he made just two LaLiga appearances, Barca have included a buy-back option in the deal for the former Fluminense man.
Sassuolo have paid an initial €6million with the amount to be doubled if Marlon, who reportedly attracted interest from West Ham earlier in pre-season, plays 50 games for his new club.
The Blaugrana will receive 50 per cent of any future fee if he does not reach that mark.
The versatile ex-Brazil Under-20 international could make his Serie A debut at home to Inter this Sunday (August 19).