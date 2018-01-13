Schalke in talks with Chelsea to sign Baba Rahman

Bengaluru, January 13: Bundesliga side Schalke have confirmed their interest in their former player Baba Rahman who spent his last season on loan at Gelsenkirchen.
Rahman joined Chelsea in 2015 for an astonishing 21.5 million pounds deal from Augsburg under Mourinho and made 22 appearances for the club. But he could not establish himself at the club.
Soon after Conte's arrival, the Italian shipped him out on loan at Germany and the player had a decent time there. However, in mid-season during the Africa Cup of Nations he ruptured his ACL and damaged his cartilages to end his campaign last January.
Schalke were due to get the player again on loan this season. However after seeing the injury they did not pursue the option in the Summer. But the left-back has now recovered from the injury and already returned to full training which has now lead Schalke to revive their interest with a loan move.
"We're in talks with Chelsea regarding Baba Rahman," Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel said. "There are still one or two things to clear up on their end. We could agree on a deal with the player himself relatively quickly."
Chelsea boss also confirmed the news of the German club's approach and suggested that the loan move for the player will be beneficial for both the sides as the player would get more game time than at Chelsea and regain his proper full match fitness in the meantime in this period.
"Baba is recovering from a bad injury. I had the possibility to see him in training with us only once or twice. He wasn't ready to have a full training session with us.
"Now he is recovering and it could be an interesting option for the player, to try to recover with them. For sure, he is not ready in this moment to play, otherwise Baba Rahman would stay with us in my squad."
Schalke are currently flying high in the Bundesliga and are in second place. And to continue fighting for their quest to a top-four spot and runners-up position, manager Domenico Tedesco is reportedly looking at defensive reinforcement and has chosen the Ghana international as a potential option.