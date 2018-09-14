Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

The big Friday Premier League quiz 4

By Omnisport
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

London, September 14: Want to impress your mates with must-have trivia ahead of this weekend's Premier League action?

Well, fear not, we have it covered.

See how many of these they can guess correctly, safe in the knowledge you have all the answers (at the bottom of the page)!

1. Liverpool have won five consecutive Premier League games heading into their Wembley date with Tottenham. Who was their manager the last time they claimed six straight victories?

2. Leicester City travel to Bournemouth, having last beaten the Cherries when the teams met in a Championship fixture in February 2014. But which former England international scored the only goal?

3. Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri is aiming to become the fourth boss in Premier League history to win his first five games in the competition when the Blues host Cardiff City. Who are the other three?

4. Which Watford player has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other this season?

5. Fulham are aiming to become the first newly promoted side to win at Manchester City since February 2007. Which team left east Manchester with three points on that occasion?

Answers:

1. Brendan Rodgers

2. Kevin Phillips

3. Carlo Ancelotti (six), Pep Guardiola (six), Craig Shakespeare (five)

4. Jose Holebas (one goal, four assists)

5. Reading

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue