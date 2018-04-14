Sergio Ramos escapes extended Champions League ban after dug-out cameo

Madrid, April 14: Real Madrid escaped an extraordinary scare against Juventus as Cristiano Ronaldo converted a last-second penalty to take Madrid through on aggregate score. However, it wasn’t only the team that survived a scare on-field. Madrid’s captain Sergio Ramos escaped a potential extended Champions League ban for his silly little mistake.
The 3-0 win in Turin had seen Sergio Ramos receive a yellow card and face a one-match suspension in the game at Bernabeu. Seated in the stands, Ramos would have expected a match-winning performance from his men. However, after the team went down 3-0 at the hour mark, Ramos was clearly tensed and decided to join his team in the dug-out. According to rules of the competition, suspended players are technically not allowed down to pitch level during games for which they are suspended.
Television cameras showed the defender in the tunnel during the closing minutes, and he was involved in a discussion with Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri after a penalty was awarded to Madrid that Cristiano Ronaldo converted in the 97th minute to send his team through to the semis.
However, both the team and Ramos will heave a sigh of relief now. Following Madrid’s semi-final draw against Bayern Munich, UEFA director Emilio Butragueno said that Ramos will have no such ban.
“UEFA have told us there is no risk of a ban as there is no reason for one," he said.
Xabi Alonso was suspended for such an action back in 2014, when, although suspended for the final against Atletico Madrid, he ran down the touchline to celebrate Gareth Bale's goal in extra time. UEFA have reportedly deemed Ramos' actions as less serious as the defender did not reach the playing surface.
