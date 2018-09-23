Serie A: Brozovic wins it late for Inter after VAR takes centre stage

Milan, September 23: Marcelo Brozovic's sensational 94th-minute strike saw Inter dramatically down Sampdoria 1-0 in Serie A, after both sides had goals disallowed by VAR.
The video review system took centre stage shortly before half-time at Stadio Luigi Ferraris, when Radja Nainggolan's effort was ruled out for an offside against Antonio Candreva in the build-up.
VAR was twice called on in the final 10 minutes - Kwadwo Asamoah having a stunning effort disallowed due to the ball going out of play, before Gregoire Defrel's goal was chalked off for offside.
But there was to be one more twist when Brozovic thumped home in stoppage time to secure a much-needed league victory for Inter boss Luciano Spalletti, who was sent to the stands following his celebrations.
Earlier, Fiorentina moved to second place in Serie A with a 3-0 win against SPAL in Tuscany.
Croatia's Marko Pjaca opened the scoring at the 18th minute with Serbian Nikola Milenkovic heading in a second ten minutes later. Federico Chiesa added thr third after 56 minutes.
Meanwhile, former Arsenal winger Gervinho rolled back the years as he scored a stunning goal in Parma's 2-0 win over Cagliari. Roberto Inglese had given Parma the lead in the 19th minute, while the Ivorian scored the solo goal in the 46th minute.
On Friday (September 21), Sassuolo fought back from going a goal down to beat Empoli 3-1 with goals from Kevin Prince Boateng, Gianmarco Ferrari and Federico de Francesco.