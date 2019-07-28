Serie A giants ready to offer star forward in a swap deal

Bengaluru, July 28: Serie A champions Juventus are ready to hijack Inter Milan's move for Romelu Lukaku offering Manchester United a stunning swap deal involving their long-term target Paulo Dybala.
Antonio Conte has desperately been trying to sign the Belgium international in recent weeks, but San Siro chiefs have so far failed to meet United's valuation of the 26-year-old.
Inter were preparing a fresh bid for Lukaku in order to please their new manager Conte who is a huge admirer of the former Chelsea star. But Conte could now miss out on the Red Devils star as Juventus have entered the race for his signature.
The Serie A champions are offering Dybala, who they value at £80m, in a swap deal for the Belgian striker.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a fan of the Argentine as the forward has been linked with an Old Trafford move for months.
The Juventus striker is determined to leave Turin after seeing his role diminished since last year's arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.
The 25-year-old scored just ten goals in 42 appearances for the Italians last season. And, having held talks with Maurizio Sarri, he has decided it's time for a fresh challenge in his career.
That could scupper Maurucio Pochettino's transfer plans as Tottenham reportedly inquired about the Argentine earlier this week.
Dybala was believed to be open to making a shock North London move as well but the Lilywhites failed to match the demands of the Old Lady for the former Palermo star.
Manchester United are believed to be open to letting Lukaku leave if they are offered a deal they want and Dybala being involved in a deal could just be the game changer.
The Red Devils could also demand Douglas Costa in the deal if they fail to agree personal terms with Paulo Dybala.