Serie A feature: Napoli vs Juventus, the Italian rivalry

Not at best
The Naples based club has not been at their best lately with just two wins from their last five matches.
Juventus remain the only unbeaten team in Europe's top five leagues. They will head to Naples off back of six wins from their last seven Serie A matches.
Unbeaten streak
Ahead of their trip to Naples, Juventus have won 23 of their last 26 matches in Serie A while Napoli is undefeated in their last 18 home matches.
Juventus is looking to ace its eighth consecutive title, with top offensive players like Ronaldo, Dybala and Mandzukic against Napoli's forefront attackers like Arkadiusz Milik, Marek Hamsik and Lorenzo Insigne.
Players to watch out for
Napoli: Arkadiusz Milik, Lorenzo Insigne
Juventus: Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo
Rome derby
The week also sees Lazio hosting AS Roma in the return fixture of the Derby Della Capitale at the Stadio Olimpico. AS Roma claimed the victory in the season's first meeting of the sides, with a 3-1 win.
Lazio will be seeking to improve their form leading to the final stages of Serie A with a place in UEFA Champions League up for grab. The Rome derby is usually an open contest and Saturday's Italian Serie A clash at the Stadio Olimpico should be no different.
The Giallorossi are in fine form, scoring 10 goals in their last four matches while their rivals Lazio have failed to win in their last four matches across all competitions. They have dropped to sixth in Serie A, six points behind their rivals AS Roma who sit on fifth spot with 44 points.
Striking combination
Since the 2015-16 season, these two clubs have played nine games in different competitions. Six times Roma was better and only twice Lazio was stronger.
Lazio have a good striking combination with Joaquin Correa and Felipe Caicedo but the team spirit and morale is high in the Roma camp after they managed to win against Frosinone 2-3 with a last minute brace from Edin Dzeko.
Players to watch out for:
Lazio: Joaquin Correa , Felipe Caicedo
AS Roma: Edin Dzeko, Nicolo Zaniolo