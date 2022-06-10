Sevilla FC, FC Bengaluru United renew partnership; La Liga club to consolidate brand identity in India

Bengaluru, June 10: With the aim to promote football as catalyst for business relations between Indian and Spain, a Sevilla FC delegation visited India for the first time since announcing the partnership with FC Bengaluru United in 2021.
The Sevilla delegation included club president Jose Castro and General Director, Jose Maria Cruz and Business General Director, Jorge Paradela.
The move from Andalusian football club follows a massive growth program by La Liga called 'LaLiga Boost' which was initiated after the strategic agreement with CVC involving 1.9B euros being invested into Europe's top football league.
With Sevilla FC's Internationalization Strategy and the potential FC Bengaluru United, the talent and the country has for becoming a football superpower in Asia, the visiting delegation participated in various activities including meetings with heads of Indian and international companies through the five-day visit, and ended it with participation in a special Extra Time event by La Liga India on Friday (June 10).
The event, in collaboration with the Indo Spanish Chamber of Commerce and Embassy of Spain, was attended by Surbhi Sharma, Honorary Consul of Spain in Bangalore and FC Bengaluru United owne Gaurav Manchanda.
Sevilla FC, FC Bengaluru United to renew ties
Through LaLiga Boost, the Spanish league is supporting all its 42 clubs with cash injections dedicated to promoting global growth through stadia and infrastructure development, technological advancement and brand internationalization.
Sevilla FC has been a key part of this strategy and with it's technical, business and technological expertise, has decided to invest in India for partnerships beyond just traditional methods.
The visit to India and footing established in India has allowed the club to understand more about the Indian football and sports culture, while imparting this expertise to business and administrative experts in the country to make a positive impact at the grassroots level.
During the visit, Sevilla FC participated in several different activities to increase engagement with top football and business administrators from India, starting with launching the FC Bengaluru United's women's team, which was a step forward by the Indian club based on Sevilla FC's experience in the arena.
Following this, the La Liga side visited one of India's foremost technology companies, Infosys pertaining to Sevilla FC's focus on technological innovations, research and development and usage of data.
The 'Football Hackathon - Data Driven Players Performance Assessment' which is a joint initiative by Sevilla FC and FC Bengaluru United was also launched on Friday in Bengaluru.
The final part of their visit, on Saturday (June 11) will see a development tournament called the 'Sevilla FC Junior Cup' take place at HAL Grounds.
Sevilla FC chief Jose Castro said, "Our visit to India has been very fruitful and we are thankful to all the companies and people we met here who helped us understand the opportunities and avenues we can explore in this beautiful country. We were always aware of the potential India presents seeing LaLiga's work here and this visit gave us even more confidence in our focus of our Internationalization Strategy.
La Liga India Managing Director, Jose Antonio Cachaza shared his views, "It gives us immense pleasure to see Spanish brands, specially those with as strong history and expertise as Sevilla FC, recognising the potential in the Indian football ecosystem. One of our key focus areas since establishing presence here has been to showcase the prospects the country offers to all our global and Spanish partners and bridge the gap.