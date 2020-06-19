Should Manchester United spend £80million for Aston Villa star?

Kolkata, June 19: As per reports in England, Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish has emerged as the priority target of Manchester United for the summer ahead of the likes of Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz.
And, recent reports claim that the Red Devils could still be forced into forking out £80m for the 24-year-old even if Villa face a relegation at the end of the season.
The transfer market has been engulfed by a significant degree of uncertainty following the worldwide impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and even though United are not as affected as much as most other clubs, they are still not completely immune to the financial impact of the pandemic.
However, at the same time, it is evident that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to strengthen his squad significantly. But spending that much on Grealish is not feasible as we look at three reasons.
Not worth
There is no denying the fact that Grealish is an incredibly talented midfielder and his versatility takes his stock even higher. For something like £30m or even £40m, he could have been a decent signing but £80million feels too much for a player who has played just 61 games in the Premier League till date.
Age factor
Grealish will turn 25 in a few months time and is yet to earn his first England call up. Lack of experience at the highest level should be a big worry for the Red Devils especially considering the price tag.
Off field antics
The Aston Villa captain has been charged with driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop at or report a collision. He was also disciplined and fined for ignoring government guidance to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic. And, this is not the first time when controversies have haunted him. If he moves to a club like Manchester United or any other big club, he must be more responsible and sincere off the pitch.