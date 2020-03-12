Should Manchester United hand Paul Pogba a new contract?

Bengaluru, March 12: Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly set to make a huge u-turn ending the uncertainty regarding his future by pledging himself to the Premier League giants.
The World cup winner had been keen on leaving since 2018, under Jose Mourinho and now again under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. That decision, however, has backfired due to his long injury which has restricted him to just two appearances this season. But still, there is a belief that despite all such he would again look for a move in Summer. But the injury has reportedly made his value dropped with clubs such as Real Madrid and Juventus now unwilling to break the bank for the midfielder.
With all such possibilities arriving, Daily Mail now has reported that the player reportedly has told the Red Devils management he could drop down his demand of a move in Summer. But he has to be repaid with a new contract extension that could take his weekly wages up to £400,000. It could be a significant increase on his current contract that sees him earn £300,000 a week, which expires in two years’ time.
The player reportedly also has been impressed by new recruit Bruno and now keen to strike up a partnership with the playmaker to prove his worth again.
Should United hand him an extension?
Despite all the controversy around him, Pogba still is one of the best players in the current Manchester United side and there is not many like him in the world in terms of ability and talent-wise. Moreover, in Summer, United's priority seems to be involving around adding attacking insights and if Pogba leaves, then they have to look for another central-midfield addition.
There are not many talents like Pogba in world football and if he commits his future to Old Trafford, it surely would eliminate a lot of headache from Solsjaker's shoulder.
The problem regarding Pogba has mostly been commitment issues. While Pogba never spoke openly of his wish to leave United, it was generally believed that was his preferred stance owing to comments made by his agent Mino Raiola. The super-agent player along with Pogba's brother has often angered the fans with unpopular comments. His relationship with the fans has soured after months and months of speculation linking him the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus.
As of now, surely the news of contract extension may not please a majority of fans who want the player out of the club. However, if Pogba commits himself fully to the side, performs as per his level plus his close associations stop teasing and linking him with other clubs the fans will soon forget about his transfer debacle.
At his best, Paul Pogba could still be an indispensable part of the team and him along with Bruno Fernandes could surely make an outstanding pair, which could be a huge asset to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a longer run. If he performs his level best, handing him a bigger contract should not be an issue but Solskjaer first have to make sure of his player's responsibility to the side.