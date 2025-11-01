Football Slegers Expresses Confidence In Agyemang's Recovery From ACL Injury Arsenal boss Renee Slegers has shown strong support for Michelle Agyemang following her ACL injury. Slegers believes the young striker possesses the strength to recover and return even better after her loan at Brighton. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 1:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Arsenal manager Renee Slegers has expressed confidence in Michelle Agyemang's ability to recover from her anterior cruciate ligament injury. The young striker, currently on loan at Brighton, sustained the injury during England's friendly against Australia. Despite this setback, Slegers believes Agyemang possesses the necessary resilience to return stronger.

Agyemang has been a key player for Brighton in the Women's Super League this season, scoring once in five matches. Her performances followed a successful European Championship with the Lionesses. Unfortunately, her progress was halted by the ACL injury. Slegers, who faced similar injuries during her playing career, empathises with Agyemang's situation.

Slegers shared her thoughts on the challenges of recovering from such injuries: "When these moments happen, it's horrible because you know that it will keep them away from the game for a long time," she said. Her own experience with two ACL injuries gives her insight into the physical and mental strength required for recovery.

The Arsenal Women’s team expressed their support through social media:

Slegers highlighted Agyemang's achievements before the injury: "Her loan at Brighton has been really positive. She's had all those minutes for England, contributing, winning the Euros." Despite the unfortunate timing of her injury, Slegers remains optimistic about Agyemang's return.

Resilience and Future Prospects

Slegers emphasised Agyemang's strength and determination: "She's very strong, and we're proud to have her. We know she has the strength to come back." The club is committed to supporting her throughout her recovery journey.

Agyemang's youth and resilience are seen as assets in overcoming this challenge. Slegers concluded by reiterating their commitment: "We will do everything we can to support her." The football community eagerly awaits Agyemang's return to action.