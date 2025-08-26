Football Arne Slot Commends Rio Ngumoha's Fearlessness After Premier League Victory At St James' Park Rio Ngumoha scored a decisive goal for Liverpool against Newcastle United, becoming the second-youngest player to achieve this feat. Arne Slot praised his confidence and finishing ability following the thrilling match. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 4:43 [IST]

Arne Slot praised Rio Ngumoha's bravery, which helped him become the second-youngest player to score a Premier League winner. Liverpool secured a dramatic 3-2 win over Newcastle United. Despite being reduced to 10 men after Anthony Gordon's red card, Newcastle fought back from 2-0 down to level the score. However, Ngumoha's late goal in stoppage time sealed the victory for Liverpool.

Slot expressed his admiration for Ngumoha's finishing ability, saying, "It was a great goal for a 16-year-old. Rio can finish so well for his age. I did hear someone say afterwards in the dressing room that he would have taken a first touch, but he is so confident! For his age, he is a really good finisher." Ngumoha's goal came just four days before his 17th birthday, making him one of the youngest players to achieve this feat.

Only Wayne Rooney scored a Premier League winner at a younger age than Ngumoha. Rooney was one day younger when he netted Everton's winner against Arsenal in October 2002. James Vaughan and James Milner are the only other players who scored in the competition at an even younger age than Ngumoha.

The match marked the first time since December 2001 that Liverpool conceded two goals while their opponents were down to 10 men in a Premier League game. Slot noted Newcastle's direct style helped them cope with their numerical disadvantage. He stated, "I'm not too sure if I saw a football match today. It was set-piece after set-piece, long throws... It didn't have a lot to do with tactics."

Slot explained that having an extra player wasn't as advantageous due to Newcastle's approach. "Going down to 10 men, you would expect that it is a big plus for us," he said. "But when a goalkeeper takes every free-kick, there's not so much help if you are one player up." He added that set-pieces and long balls made it challenging for Liverpool to maintain their lead.

The atmosphere at St James' Park was electric as Liverpool continued to be linked with Newcastle's striker Alexander Isak. Hugo Ekitike, who chose Liverpool over Newcastle from Eintracht Frankfurt, faced boos from home fans whenever he touched the ball.

Transfer Speculations and Ekitike's Impact

When asked about potential bids for Isak before the transfer window closes next Monday, Slot deflected attention back to Ekitike’s performance: "I think the story should be about Hugo Ekitike scoring another goal for us and it wouldn't be fair for me to talk about anything else." Ekitike has scored three goals in three games since joining Liverpool.

The thrilling encounter captivated fans worldwide thanks to its intensity and drama on the field. The support from Newcastle’s fans was also noteworthy as they cheered their team throughout despite being outnumbered on the pitch.