Arne Slot Confirms Key Changes For Liverpool's EFL Cup Match Against Southampton

Arne Slot has announced plans to adjust his Liverpool lineup for their EFL Cup match against Southampton. Key players Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk will be rested. The Reds are set to host the Saints at Anfield on Tuesday, aiming to advance to the fourth round for the seventh year in a row. Their last failure at this stage was in 2018 against Chelsea.

Southampton, meanwhile, seeks to reach the fourth round for the fourth time in five seasons. They have successfully progressed from their last four third-round matches against Premier League teams, including a penalty shootout win over Everton last season. However, Liverpool has dominated recent encounters with Southampton at Anfield, winning eight consecutive home games with a combined score of 25-2.

Following their victory in the Merseyside derby on Saturday, Slot mentioned he would rotate his squad to prevent player fatigue. "The ones that played three times 90 [minutes] are Virgil [Van Dijk], Ibou [Ibrahima Konate], Mo [Salah], Ryan [Gravenberch] and Dom [Dominik Szoboszlai]," Slot said. He confirmed these players won't feature on Tuesday.

Slot emphasised the necessity of having a large squad due to European commitments. "This is why the teams that are playing in Europe need a [big] squad like this because you need to play so many games," he stated. Despite challenges like Alexander Isak's four-month absence from training and Alexis Mac Allister missing several games, Slot remains optimistic about his rotation options.

The upcoming match presents an opportunity for Alexander Isak, Liverpool's British-record signing, to make his second start for the club. The Swedish international started against Atletico Madrid but was used as a substitute against Everton. This game could be ideal for him to gain more playing time and integrate further into the team.

Liverpool's recent history against Southampton suggests they are well-positioned for success. However, with key players rested and new faces potentially stepping up, it will be interesting to see how Slot's side performs under these changes.