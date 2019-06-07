South Korea 1 Australia 0: Hwang back to haunt experimental Socceroos

Busan, June 7: Hwang Ui-jo's second goal in as many meetings with Australia gave South Korea a late 1-0 win in a largely drama-free friendly in Busan on Friday.
The Gamba Osaka striker scored nine minutes after stepping off the bench in the second half to condemn an experimental Socceroos side to defeat.
Graham Arnold's new-look team otherwise performed well in the absence of Premier League pair Aaron Mooy and Mat Ryan, having been the better side in the first half.
Hwang's goal added to the one he converted when these teams met in a 1-1 draw in Brisbane in November and secured boss Paulo Bento a third successive victory since a disappointing Asian Cup.
Drafted into the squad as a late replacement for the injured Chris Ikonomidis, Mitchell Duke almost gave Australia an 18th-minute lead when he directed a glancing header onto the post from Brandon O'Neill's corner.
Awer Mabil earlier tested Kim Seung-gyu with a well-judged volley and South Korea continued to do the bulk of the defending during the first half.
The referee waved away half-hearted appeals for a South Korea penalty soon after the interval before brandishing the first yellow card of the game for Mustafa Amini's crude challenge on Son Heung-min, who played the entire match less than a week on from the Champions League final.
Tottenham star Son generally flittered around the fringes of the contest and it was left to Hwang to be the hero, the 26-year-old turning home at close range after Hong Chul's cross deflected off Brandon Borrello.
The latter was one of multiple Australians to make their international debut and another, goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne, did well to prevent Son from adding a second late in proceedings.