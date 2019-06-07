Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

South Korea 1 Australia 0: Hwang back to haunt experimental Socceroos

By Opta
Hwang Ui-jo - cropped
Hwang Ui-jo

Busan, June 7: Hwang Ui-jo's second goal in as many meetings with Australia gave South Korea a late 1-0 win in a largely drama-free friendly in Busan on Friday.

The Gamba Osaka striker scored nine minutes after stepping off the bench in the second half to condemn an experimental Socceroos side to defeat.

Graham Arnold's new-look team otherwise performed well in the absence of Premier League pair Aaron Mooy and Mat Ryan, having been the better side in the first half.

Hwang's goal added to the one he converted when these teams met in a 1-1 draw in Brisbane in November and secured boss Paulo Bento a third successive victory since a disappointing Asian Cup.

Drafted into the squad as a late replacement for the injured Chris Ikonomidis, Mitchell Duke almost gave Australia an 18th-minute lead when he directed a glancing header onto the post from Brandon O'Neill's corner.

Awer Mabil earlier tested Kim Seung-gyu with a well-judged volley and South Korea continued to do the bulk of the defending during the first half.

The referee waved away half-hearted appeals for a South Korea penalty soon after the interval before brandishing the first yellow card of the game for Mustafa Amini's crude challenge on Son Heung-min, who played the entire match less than a week on from the Champions League final.

Tottenham star Son generally flittered around the fringes of the contest and it was left to Hwang to be the hero, the 26-year-old turning home at close range after Hong Chul's cross deflected off Brandon Borrello.

The latter was one of multiple Australians to make their international debut and another, goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne, did well to prevent Son from adding a second late in proceedings.

More FOOTBALL News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 11 - June 7 2019, 03:00 PM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 18:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue