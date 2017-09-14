Blind footballers lay their hands on the U-17 World Cup

Bengaluru, September 14: As the countdown for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup to be held in India gets nearer, the country's blind football team recently got an opportunity to get a glimpse of the coveted trophy during the trophy tour inMumbai.
The 17th edition of the tournament to be held under the slogan 'Football takes over', will be held in the six Indian cities -- New Delhi, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati, Kolkata and Mumbai -- from October 6 to 28.
The trophy tour which began on August 18 in New Delhi, will cover over almost 9,000km across all the six host cities and will conclude on September 26.
It has so far covered the cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Guwahati and Kolkata and will now move to Goa before reaching its final leg in Kochi.
In Mumbai, the National Association of the Blind (NAB) had the chance to lay their hands on the trophy through a special arrangement by sponsors Coca Cola.
India's national blind football team the latest to enjoy the #FIFAU17WC Trophy Experience 🇮🇳🏆— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) September 14, 2017
"These football players are true achievers," said NAB secretary Satya Kumar Singh.
"We are happy that the Coca Cola offered them a chance to spend precious moments with the trophy, when they were able to touch and feel it. The sheer joy and happiness that the team felt at being a part of something so historic is truly indescribable."
"We believe that the FIFA U-17 World Cup Winner's Trophy experience should be for everyone," added Nishant Pandey, Country Director at American India Foundation.
"Sport allows us to push our limits and enables us to go beyond what we feel we can attain.