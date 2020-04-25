Stage set for Kick Covid FIFA20 tournament

Bengaluru, April 25: La Liga North America, Uninterrupted and the Women's International Champions Cup are bringing together world class athletes from the NBA, NFL, La Liga, and NWSL to compete in the Kick Covid FIFA20 tournament.
The two-day event beginning on Saturday (April 25) at 7pm Madrid time (10.30pm IST) will raise funds for Feeding America during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Kick COVID marks the first time US-based professional athletes across different leagues and La Liga superstars will play together.
Sixteen professional athletes from La Liga, the NFL, the NBA and NWSL will compete, with Jimmy Conrad (Former USMNT, MLS Star, La Liga Anchor and EA gamer) moderating the gameplay along with Melissa Ortiz (Colombia WNT and Olympic Athlete) and featuring special participation by Phil Schoen (sportscaster featured on ABC, ESPN, Fox Sports, beIN Sports, and SiriusXM) and Kevin Egan (CNN commentator and e-sports host).
The Kick Covid FIFA20 tournament unites players and fans across different sports and countries, bringing the biggest names from La Liga, the NFL, and the NBA and USWNT together. The players' faces and audio will be connected to the stream, allowing fans an intimate, inside look at the tournament, the athletes' conversations, and FIFA playing styles.
Athletes will be making donations to Feeding America and fans of each sport from across the world, connected for the first time in this way, will be encouraged to donate alongside them.
Viewers can tune in on La Liga's Twitch channel and other social channels, Uninterrupted's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, ICC social channels, and across more than 30 La Liga broadcasters around the world including beIN Sports in the US.
Confirmed participants for the tournament include Chad Johnson (Cincinnati Bengals), DeAndre Hopkins (Arizona Cardinals), Damarious Randall (Las Vegas Raiders), Willy Hernangomez (Charlotte Hornets), Clint Capela (Atlanta Hawks), John Collins (Atlanta Hawks), Allie Long (USWNT, OL Reign), Lisa Zimouche (LisaFreestyle, Soccer Freestyler, former PSG Academy), Alvaro Morata (Atletico de Madrid), Borja Iglesias (Real Betis), Munir Hadaddi (Sevilla FC), Jose Luis Gaya (Valencia CF), Pau Torres (Villarreal CF), Allan Nyom (Getafe CF), Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad), and Fernando Morientes (former Real Madrid CF legend).
The Kick COVID tournament will feature eight, two-person teams comprising one La Liga player and a NFL, NBA or NWSL player, paired together. With three knockout rounds, each team will play two 12-minute matches with aggregated score between both matches determining the winner after 14 matches.
(With MSL Media inputs)