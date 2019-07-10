Stage set for Red Bull Neymar's Five World Final

Anything is possible
One mixed team and one women's team will be crowned World Champions in the world's biggest and most exciting five-a-side tournament format - 10 minutes of intense action, no goalkeepers and teams losing a player every time the opposition scores.
At the heart of the Red Bull Neymar's Five ethos is the global and uniting spirit that proves anything is possible, and over the past few months the global qualifiers have echoed this message with plenty of drama and exciting battles.
Kalina Rangers champs
With 3216 teams, bringing their best to the field, Kalina Rangers Mumbai emerged victorious and became the National Champions of Neymar's Five 2019.
Anthony Machado, Tyson Periera, Henderson Dias, Rayyan Shaikh, Craig D'Souza, Melvin Barboza and Charnel D'Almeida will now represent India in the World Finals 2019 at Instituto Projeto Neymar, Brazil, on July 12 and 13 and meet the Paris Saint-Germain superstar in his own backyard.
Valuable experience
Neymar's Five 2018 National Champions, Joga Bonito Mumbai represented India in Brazil in the World finals last year and gained valuable experience with historic wins against Chile & Luxembourge to qualify for the knock out rounds.
Not only India won a match at Neymar's Five World finals for the first time but also qualified for the round of 32 (knock out rounds).
Standout stories
Other standout stories from the qualifiers include the USA female team, Dallas FC, who drove through the night from Texas before the last chance qualifying stage in Florida, and Namibia's Mercury City, who had only played together for one month before earning a wildcard spot and winning an incredible final.
Spanish team Jaritoti have also travelled a very special road, having formed years ago at a football school for children at risk of social exclusion.
Knock-out format
The World Final kicks off on Friday, July 12, with the group stage. The best teams will advance to Saturday's knock-out format before the top two women's and mixed teams face each other in the final of each division.
Besides the trophy and champion status, their prize will be a once in a lifetime opportunity to play a game against a team formed by Neymar.