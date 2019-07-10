Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Stage set for Red Bull Neymar's Five World Final

By
Neymar

Bengaluru, July 10: The best five-a-side teams in the world are on their way to Brazil to battle for glory at the Red Bull Neymar's Five World Final 2019 on July 12 and 13.

Now in its 4th Edition, over 100,000 players aged 16 to 25 from more than 40 countries across six continents embarked on the journey to outplay them all, and the cream of the crop will now get to live their dream at the Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr Praia Grande.

After a long qualifying journey, the stage is now set for what should be a thrilling two days of football, and the teams are making their final preparations as they attempt to outplay them all.

Anything is possible

Anything is possible

One mixed team and one women's team will be crowned World Champions in the world's biggest and most exciting five-a-side tournament format - 10 minutes of intense action, no goalkeepers and teams losing a player every time the opposition scores.

At the heart of the Red Bull Neymar's Five ethos is the global and uniting spirit that proves anything is possible, and over the past few months the global qualifiers have echoed this message with plenty of drama and exciting battles.

Kalina Rangers champs

Kalina Rangers champs

With 3216 teams, bringing their best to the field, Kalina Rangers Mumbai emerged victorious and became the National Champions of Neymar's Five 2019.

Anthony Machado, Tyson Periera, Henderson Dias, Rayyan Shaikh, Craig D'Souza, Melvin Barboza and Charnel D'Almeida will now represent India in the World Finals 2019 at Instituto Projeto Neymar, Brazil, on July 12 and 13 and meet the Paris Saint-Germain superstar in his own backyard.

Valuable experience

Valuable experience

Neymar's Five 2018 National Champions, Joga Bonito Mumbai represented India in Brazil in the World finals last year and gained valuable experience with historic wins against Chile & Luxembourge to qualify for the knock out rounds.

Not only India won a match at Neymar's Five World finals for the first time but also qualified for the round of 32 (knock out rounds).

Standout stories

Standout stories

Other standout stories from the qualifiers include the USA female team, Dallas FC, who drove through the night from Texas before the last chance qualifying stage in Florida, and Namibia's Mercury City, who had only played together for one month before earning a wildcard spot and winning an incredible final.

Spanish team Jaritoti have also travelled a very special road, having formed years ago at a football school for children at risk of social exclusion.

Knock-out format

Knock-out format

The World Final kicks off on Friday, July 12, with the group stage. The best teams will advance to Saturday's knock-out format before the top two women's and mixed teams face each other in the final of each division.

Besides the trophy and champion status, their prize will be a once in a lifetime opportunity to play a game against a team formed by Neymar.

(Source: Red Bull Media)

More NEYMAR News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 1 - July 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 77/5 (25.0) vs NZL 239/8
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 15:02 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 10, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue