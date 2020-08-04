Stats that underline how good Aubameyang has been for Arsenal in 2019-20 season

Bengaluru, Aug 4: Despite only signing for Arsenal two-and-a-half years back, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks to be cementing his status as one of the greats to don the famous red shirt as he almost single-handedly rescued his team once again, this time in the FA Cup final.
The Gabonese striker back in the weekend led from the front as captain, scoring two more goals in their remarkable 2-1 FA Cup win over arch-rivals Chelsea.
Although there is a genuine concern among the fans with the striker linked over an exit in Summer with only one year remaining in his current deal. But Arteta has said recently he wants to build his team around Aubameyang and fans now would be hopeful that he agrees to a new deal soon with the Gunners.
Arteta although wants to overhaul the side and looks to keep his faith on younger blood more. This contradicts with the opinion of the Gunners offering Aubameyang a new deal as the forward would soon walk into the other side of the 30s. But Aubameynag's stats of this season genuinely validate that Arteta's choice to stick with the 31-year-old is the best thing they could afford right.
Below we have mentioned such couple of stats of Aubameynang's this season which would certify that how influential he has been for his side this season:
- Since signing for Arsenal, no one has scored more goals (70) than him in all competition so far. The closest of him is Salah - two goals behind and Sterling - four goals behind.
- In just 85 PL games, he has broken into Arsenal's top 10 goal scorer list.
- In the Premier League era, only Thierry Henry (0.68) has a better goal per game ratio for Arsenal than Aubameyang (0.64).
- Also, just three players in Premier League history have a better minute per goal ratio than Aubameyang (128) - Henry (121), Harry Kane (120) and Sergio Aguero (107).
- Aubameynag has scored 22 goals this season, out of which 17 have had a direct impact on the game’s result. He alone has earned Arsenal 19 points in the league, 37.5% of their overall points in 2019-20.
- He is also the only player in the last 30 years to score twice in the FA Cup semi-finals and final in the same season.
- He has scored seven goals in 11 appearances against the so-called Big Six clubs this season.
- He scored seven goals in their opening seven Premier League matches of a season - the first person since Dennis Bergkamp of 1997-98 to do so.